Ready, steady, go! Watch as hundreds of primary school pupils complete half marathon feat

The Shropshire Primary Schools Half Marathon saw thousands of parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters lining up to shout their support as youngsters from four up to 11 finished the event.

Children during the run

Hundreds of children took part, running 1.1 miles in two laps at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on Saturday morning.

Children during the event

The run was the culmination of months of work for the youngsters, who have been completing a mile a week at their schools – with yesterday's leg finishing off the total half marathon distance.

Jude Jones, five, and Maebel Beaumont, four with their medals

Youngsters set off in waves from 9am, with the Year Fives and Sixes the first to complete the course.

Children during the run

Organisers say the 2024 Shropshire Primary Schools Half Marathon enables children to complete their very own cumulative half marathon on race weekend.

Ffion Thomas-White, four, Sophie Thomas-White, six, Ava Wilkinson, six, and Clara Wilkinson, four, with their medals

The school children from Year 1 to Year 6 got the full event experience including race bibs, a fully marshalled route, music and a start and finish line gantry, while cheered on by their friends and relatives.

As they crossed the finish line wearing their half marathon T-shirts they were presented with their medals.