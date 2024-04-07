Firefighters tackle car blaze on busy road near Shrewsbury

The blaze happened in the Hadnall area shortly before 10am, with the fire service saying the fire involved 50 per cent of the vehicle.

Nobody has been hurt in the incident.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 9.52am on Sunday, April 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as 'car fire' in Shrewsbury. One privately owned car 50 per cent involved in fire."

One fire engine was sent to the scene and crews used a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus to deal with the incident.