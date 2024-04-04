Football banning order for Shrewsbury Town fan following disorder

Luke Nickless, of Morville Road in Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to assault at Lincolnshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 28.

As well as been given the order the 24-year-old also received a £120 fine for the incident that occurred when Shrewsbury played Lincoln City at the LNER stadium on February 27.

The football banning order means Nickless will not be allowed to enter certain areas of Shrewsbury when Shrewsbury Town play at home – before and after matches.

The order also brings restrictions for when the team play away.