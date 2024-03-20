Watch as engineers assess how to move tanker after it fell through Shrewsbury sinkhole

The truck had been cleaning the towpath when it got stuck on Monday night after falling into a sinkhole.

The fire service were on the scene on Wednesday and the road to the towpath remained closed, as engineers from Shropshire Council and Severn Trent worked out how to free the stuck tanker.

The Council is also working out what caused the sink hole to appear on the tow path, whether it was sewers that had collapsed or whether erosion from the river had caused the issue.

John Bellis, Shropshire Council's Flood Risk Manager, said on Tuesday: "[On Monday we had operatives cleansing the tow path following the river level being up on the tow path here. They were using the jet wash which you've got on the back of the tanker there, cleansing it down to remove the silt. And unfortunately, the back wheels of the tanker have fallen into a sinkhole.

"It's quite a difficult location, because we've got quite a few Severn Trent water assets running in this location. We don't know yet whether it was the sewers that has caused it or whether the rivers got in there and eroded it over time.

"Obviously we need to be very careful when removing it. It's a large machine," he continued.

"We're going to get some structural engineers down to have a look and Severn Trent are going to be getting their engineering team down. We're just trying to work out the best way of removing it without causing any damage at the moment.”