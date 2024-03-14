Watch: Devastation after major blaze at Shrewsbury restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Diners at The Curry House on Mardol in Shrewsbury were rapidly evacuated.

The fire had begun at around 8pm in one of the chip fryers and despite their rapid attempts to extinguish it, staff became quickly overwhelmed by the blaze.

Co-owner, Moynul Islam, explained what happened: "We tried extinguishing it, but it was too much for us.

"They tried the extinguishers - three of them - and the blanket. But it didn't stop. The canopy above the fryer went up and that's when they realised they couldn't handle it."

An emotional Moynul Islam said he was devastated by the fire that broke out at his Shrewsbury restaurant

The restaurant was quickly evacuated and fire crews from across the county were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Within ten minutes firefighters were tackling the blaze. Moynul, who was on his night off, rushed down to the restaurant but could only watch on in horror.

"I felt devastated. Still, now, I can't believe it. It doesn't feel real," he added.

Moynul explained that the whole kitchen will need completely replacing and much of the Grade-II listed, four-storey, property is racked with smoke damage.

A photograph from inside the kitchen area revealed the devastating damage the fire left in its wake - and a stark reminder of how quickly a small fire can take hold.

The damage in The Curry House kitchen

The quick efforts of the restaurant's staff and the firefighter's efforts meant it was contained relatively quickly but the emotional toll hitting staff at this beloved restaurant will no doubt take much longer to abate.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue group manager Scott Bishop, who attended the incident, said: "Thanks to the swift action of the staff at The Curry House and the rapid response of our crews, this fire was prevented from developing into something more serious. SFRS crews worked tirelessly throughout the night to bring the incident to a close.

"Thank you to the residents of Shrewsbury for their patience whilst roads were closed to allow us access, and to nearby businesses for offering food and drinks to our firefighters throughout the night."

All roads were back open by Thursday morning.