MP tells Prime Minister councils are 'crying out for help' over spiralling adult social care costs

Shrewsbury & Atcham's Conservative MP, Daniel Kawczynski, has written to the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to outline his concerns over the situation facing Shropshire Council.

He said the authority will be spending more than half of next year's budget on the adult social care – £138m out of £256m.

In his letter Mr Kawczynski said plans were needed to prevent councils having to cut other services to meet the costs of care budgets.

It comes as Shropshire Council has outlined plans to cut more than £50m from its services in the coming year – including making 300 people redundant.

He said: "I am writing to you to highlight the financial difficulties that Shropshire Council are facing due to the escalating costs of adult social care and to seek assurance from you that additional government funding will be forthcoming to ensure that we protect our local authority services.

"In Shropshire, we have a higher than average number of older adults compared to the national average. Those numbers are also growing at a faster rate than the national average. In terms of costs in relation to all elements of social care, this is compounded by our geography, rurality, and sparsity of population, which significant;y increase the cost of service provision.

"Based on the current year, Shropshire Council expect that £138m will be spend on adult social care, compared to a net budget of £256m, which equates to 54 per cent of the net budget.

"The average spending across all other unitary authorities in 22/23 was £663 per head, compared to which Shropshire Council spent £717 per head (about eight per cent above average and comparable to Telford & Wrekin at £697, N Yorkshire at £719, and Cornwall at £720 per head.

"Shropshire Council has voted to set a balanced budget for 2024/25, laying out plans to close a funding gap of £62m arising from increased demand and rising costs for its services, especially in social care and housing.

"The plan includes increasing income, reducing the amount the council spends with third parties, managing demand for its services, and reducing the size of the council overall.

"It is expected to reduce its size by around 300 full-time equivalent posts. Their budget includes a 4.99 per cent increase in council tax and a two per cent adult social care precept.

"For the average band D property in Shropshire this will mean an extra £1.57 a week for Shropshire Council's part of council tax bills.

"95 per cent of all councils with a responsibility for social care are, like Shropshire, raising their bills by this amount.

"Council leaders across the country are crying out for help.

"I look forward to hearing what plans you have to ensure that councils can meet their commitments going forward without the need to cut local services even further."