Ukrainian refugee explores culture and 'authenticity' with Shrewsbury photography exhibition

Lora Arkhypenko's showcase "Authenticity - is a New Future" is on display at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery until Sunday, March 31.

Photograph of Ukrainian photographer Lora Arkhypenko at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery.

Lora, who lives in Welshpool, has racked up a string of achievements with her photography since arriving in the UK, including receiving an honourable mention at last year's British Photography Awards and having exhibitions at the London Underground Exhibition and The Holy Art Gallery in London.

"The primary objective of the project is to encourage individuals to contemplate the value of naturalness, and unlock new depths of their perception of beauty," Lora said.

"It serves as a reminder of our origins and the significance of embracing our natural beauty and appearance, regardless of age and facial changes.

"In each photograph, you can see only natural materials, such as wood, plants, linen, cotton, leather and ceramics. These natural materials symbolise the beginning.

"Two elements, human and nature, remind us of the symbiotic relationship between humans and nature."

Lora aims to promote Ukrainian culture and authenticity through this project, "portraying the genuine, imperfect, but incredibly valuable essence of life for each individual".

"It celebrates freedom, awareness, and self-love, urging individuals to cherish and carry their authentic selves through the passage of time."