Crash closes A5 between Shrewsbury and Oswestry

The northbound A5 between Oswestry and Shrewsbury was blocked following a collision on Friday afternoon.

Heavy traffic has been reported close to the Felton Butler roundabout on the Nesscliffe Bypass.

At around 2.15pm, West Mercia Police said staff from National Highways had been requested because damage had been caused to the central reservation.

According to traffic data, vehicles were moving slowly southbound, while traffic was building through Nesscliffe as drivers bypassed the closure.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.