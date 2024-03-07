Emergency crews rush to riverbank in Shrewsbury with rescue boat after reports of person in the river - but incident was false alarm

Paramedics, firefighters and the police rushed to Greyfriar's Bridge in Coleham in the early hours of this morning. Fire crews took the water rescue boat.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 12.43am on Thursday, March 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'water rescue' in Shrewsbury.

"This incident was a false alarm. Incident left with West Mercia Police."

Three fire engines sent to the scene from Baschurch and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance.