Emergency crews rush to riverbank in Shrewsbury with rescue boat after reports of person in the river - but incident was false alarm
Emergency crews scrambled to the banks of the River Severn in Shrewsbury after reports of a person in the water - but the incident proved to be a false alarm.
Published
Last updated
Paramedics, firefighters and the police rushed to Greyfriar's Bridge in Coleham in the early hours of this morning. Fire crews took the water rescue boat.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 12.43am on Thursday, March 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'water rescue' in Shrewsbury.
"This incident was a false alarm. Incident left with West Mercia Police."
Three fire engines sent to the scene from Baschurch and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance.