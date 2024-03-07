Shropshire Star
Emergency crews rush to riverbank in Shrewsbury with rescue boat after reports of person in the river - but incident was false alarm

Emergency crews scrambled to the banks of the River Severn in Shrewsbury after reports of a person in the water - but the incident proved to be a false alarm.

By Nick Humphreys
Greyfriars Bridge, Shrewsbury

Paramedics, firefighters and the police rushed to Greyfriar's Bridge in Coleham in the early hours of this morning. Fire crews took the water rescue boat.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 12.43am on Thursday, March 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'water rescue' in Shrewsbury.

"This incident was a false alarm. Incident left with West Mercia Police."

Three fire engines sent to the scene from Baschurch and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance.

