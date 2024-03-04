Murder accused denies asking 'inside man' for picture of van ahead of DPD killing

Arshdeep Singh is one of five men, four from the Black County and one from Peterborough, accused of the murder of Aurman Singh last year.

Aurman Singh died in Berwick Avenue after allegedly being attacked by a large gang of men who travelled to the county town in two cars to murder the DPD worker.

Four men who were in a Mercedes; Harpreet Singh, Mehakdeep Singh, Harwinder Singh Turna and Sehajpal Singh, remain at large having vanished after the attack on August 21 last year.

For men accused of being in an Audi; Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road, Tipton; Shivdeeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick; Manjot Singh, 24, also of Greenfield Road, and Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, are all standing trial for murder.

They are accused alongside Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, who is accused of conspiring with the group by sending a picture of Aurman Singh's van form the Stoke depot where they both worked.

However, at the start of the third week of the murder trial at Stafford Crown Court on Monday, taking the stand, Arshdeep Singh told the jury that he shared his house with two of the wanted men accused of being in the Mercedes in Shrewsbury on the day Aurman Singh died.

Speaking through an interpreter, Arshdeep Singh told the court that he shared his home in Shaw Road, with both Sehajpal Singh and Mehakdeep Singh and admitted knowing the other men in the two cars too.