Child freed from locked car at Shrewsbury petrol station by firefighters

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to Sainsbury's petrol station Hereford Road in Shrewsbury to reports of a child locked in a car.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Tuesday. One crew attended the scene from Shrewsbury station.

Crews quickly gained access to the white Land Rover Discovery and freed the child.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 4.25pm.