Fire service tackles blaze involving car and car port
Three fire crews have tackled a blaze that involved a car and a car port.
The incident took place in Brockton, near Worthen, at around 3.30pm today.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines had been sent to the scene – from Bishops Castle, Minsterley and Shrewsbury.
The firefighters wore breathing equipment and used jets to tackle the blaze.
Police also attended and the crews were dealing with the incident until around 5pm.