Chance to quiz the experts about new Shrewsbury Moves strategy

Members of the Big Town Plan Partnership and experts from PJA, who developed the strategy, will be available to answer questions at St Mary’s Church in the town from 1pm to 7pm today and 10am to 4pm on Thursday.

They will also be on hand to answer questions on Saturday February 10 from 10am to 4pm.

It's a part of the public consultation into the Shrewsbury Moves strategy proposals to change the way people might move around Shrewsbury town centre in the future.

Shrewsbury Moves is a 10-year vision and plan for transforming movement, growing the economy and making the town a better place to live, work and visit - has been unveiled by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership.

The partnership, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District), has launched an eight-week public consultation into the strategy.

A display explaining the range of proposals, which include introducing three traffic loops to reduce the number of vehicles driving straight through the town centre, will be based in St Mary’s Church until March 22.

There is also an interactive website to guide people through the strategy and enable them to give feedback and make comments as they view each proposal.