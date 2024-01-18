Shrewsbury MP welcomes Common's vote on Rwanda

Daniel Kawczynski said that Parliament had voted to introduce the toughest migration policy in the country's history whilst respecting the rule of law and international obligations.

He said that as a migrant himself, he, like many, had come to the United Kingdom to live, legally. But he said migration must be controlled.

The Bill was voted through in the Commons on Wednesday and is now subject to scrutiny in the House of Lords.

The MP said Wednesday's debate in Parliament had fulfilled its function effectively.

"After extensive debate a consensus was found, a middle of road approach by the Prime Minister, the toughest law in the history of this country for illegal migration but one that respects human rights. This is very significant legislation. There is a plan and it is essential that it is implemented as soon as possible."

"The Rwanda deal is important but just one part of the jigsaw the Prime Minister putting together."

Mr Kawczynski said people objected to criminal gangs trafficking people illegally across the English channel, putting people's lives at risk.

"At the end of the day I am a migrant to the United Kingdom myself. Many of us have come to live in the United Kingdom legally and we appreciate everything that it has given us and afforded us. But migration must be managed and controlled and it must be legal."