Hundreds lost power as temperatures dipped well below zero

A fault was reported in the overhead electricity network at 6.47am and 320 properties in the Dorrington are lost supply - but power company engineers have been able to reduce that substantially this morning (Thursday).

The National Grid website said: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 6:47am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you."

They anticipate power should be returned to all properties by 10am.