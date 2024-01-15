B-road near Shrewsbury to close for repairs ahead of surface dressing work

Work will begin to repair the B4386 later this month, with road closures in place during working hours.

Shropshire Council said work will begin to repair the B4386 from Yockleton to the Ford Heath junction, ahead of the surface being dressed later this year, from Monday, January 29 to Friday, February 14.

Work will take place from 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

During these hours the road will be closed and a signed diversion in place, but access will be provided for properties and businesses within the closure.

Shropshire Council said that shorter diversion routes may be available depending on vehicle types.

The scheduled work is subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances, and any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and online at one.network.