Plans for village on main road to have fresh 'buffer zone' limit for approach traffic

Shropshire Council is asking for public opinions on the plan for Hanwood, near Shrewsbury.

The proposal covers a stretch of the A488 Shrewsbury to Knighton Road road entering the village from the Shrewsbury direction – and would see the speed limit cut from 60mph to 40mph.

A notice from the council said "A speed reduction from 60mph to 40mph is proposed to provide a buffer zone to reduce traffic speeds entering the existing 30mph speed restriction, facilitating and improving safety and amenities for vehicular traffic and all road users."

The consultation is open until February 1, and people can submit responses online at https://www.shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/.