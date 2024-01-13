Charity snowdrop walk returning in memory of its founder

The annual Lingen Davies Cancer Fund Snowdrop Walk is once again being held at the private Shropshire estate Winsley Hall, Westbury, owned by the late June Whitaker.

The gardens and woodland of the historic property transform into a vast spread of snowdrops and the gates will be open again to visitors on Saturday and Sunday, February 17 and 18.

Volunteers will also be on hand to serve delicious homemade cakes as a post walk treat.

Mrs Whitaker, a long-standing supporter of Lingen Davies, died from cancer last summer.

The gardens were first opened to the public in 2004 with support of friends Dot and Dave Garrett, and the event has proved popular ever since, raising thousands for the charity.

Helen Knight, Head of Fundraising for Lingen Davies, said the charity is grateful to be able to continue with the event in June’s memory.

She said: “We’re privileged that June opened her beautiful estate up for the past 20 years to support the charity and we are honoured to be able to continue the event in her legacy.

"The event is very popular amongst our supporters, with over 600 walkers passing through the gates last year.

"As always visitors be able to enjoy a stroll through the beautiful grounds, taking in all the beautiful snowdrops, but they can make the most of a wide selection of homemade cakes too.

“We look forward to welcoming people along over the weekend, the snowdrops are at their very best this time of year."

Tickets are available in advance online at lingendavies.co.uk/snowdropwalk or on the gate, they cost £5 for adults, and under 12s go free.

Gates open from 10.30am to 4pm both days.