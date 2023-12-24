Look around the new £2m luxury holiday park built on the site of a pub

Stoney Acres Holiday Park in Dorrington has been developed on the site of the former Bridge Inn, which closed back in 2015.

The pub did have a pitches for touring caravans, but the firm behind the project said it had seen the opportunity to expand and improve on the operation.

Walter Beaney, director with WTB Property, which has been behind the transformation, said they were delighted at the result of their investment.

The site now has 18 fully serviced pitches for touring caravans or motor homes – each with power supplies, drinking water and grey waste water drainage, a digital tv hook up, and ultra fast internet.

Included in part of the redevelopment is an amenity building, with Mr Beaney saying it had been created with aspirations to deliver five-star hotel facilities, including walk-in rain showers, underfloor heating throughout, seated vanity areas, and more.

One of the holiday let houses which are due to open in the middle of next year.

The site includes an amenities building created to a luxury specification.

Inside one of the holiday let houses which are due to open in the middle of next year.

The park also features two holiday home lodges, expected to open later next year.

Mr Beaney said the dog-friendly park was a gated adults-only community which had been created using hand-crafted, imported stone, where people could leave their property "with peace of mind".

Inside one of the holiday let houses which are due to open in the middle of next year.

The dog wash station at the site.

Inside one of the holiday let houses which are due to open in the middle of next year.

Mr Beaney said the site was being operated by wardens, Dave and Shar Hughes, and that he hoped it would help provide a boost for the local community.

He said: "We are delighted. We have spent in the region of £2m on the whole development, it has been a substantial investment and we hope that is reflected in it being a success for the local area."

Site wardens and managers, Dave and Shar Hughes.

The park has 18 fully serviced pitches for touring caravans or motor homes

The Stoney Acres Holiday Park has opened on the site of the former Bridge Inn in Dorrington.

He added: "We think we have created a park at a very high standard and we do hope it brings a lot of business to the village and the area."

For information visit https://stoneyacres.co.uk/

