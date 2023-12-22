Shrewsbury mayor praises 'caring and compassionate' Salopians amid year of challenges and tragedy

Councillor Becky Wall, said residents had shown resolve during floods, and that she had visited "wonderful" community groups and charities in 2023.

She also used the opportunity to ask people to spare a thought for the families of Jevon Hirst, Wilf Fitchett, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris, the teenagers who were killed in the North Wales road tragedy in November.

Councillor Wall said: "Surely I'm not the only one who is shocked by the fact it is now Christmas; where has this year gone?

"It is probably down to the fact we live in an active and busy town and we all get swept along by the excitement of events, festivals, concerts and now Christmas festivities.

"This year hasn't been kind to us. We had floods again earlier in the year, and we seemed to have a summer and now winter that has seen constant rain.

"But that doesn't stop our 'business as usual' resolve and it is wonderful to see the High Street flourishing. It's also exciting to see our very own Market Hall being recognised as Britain's Favourite Market; you only have to walk in to see why."

She added: "As mayor, I have visited some wonderful community groups and charities and the levels of care and compassion shown by staff and volunteers just shows what a wonderful town we live in.

"It is so important nowadays to be kind to each other, especially when you look further afield at the atrocities that are being suffered by others to such an extent they have to flee their countries of birth to ensure their families are safe. In Shrewsbury, we have opened our doors to many and it is so wonderful to see them settling in so well, much in part due to the welcome they have been given.

"We are not naive to think that life will be perfect next year. We continue to face challenges affecting our local communities, financial pressures in local government as well as impacts on our climate. I will continue to use my mayoral year to highlight the good work we all do, champion us all working together and reach out to those that need help.

"Finally, I would like all of us to spare a thought for the families of the four boys who sadly lost their lives in such a tragic way; you continue to be in our thoughts and prayers and please take comfort in the fact that they were all so well thought of that it rocked the whole core of the town.

"Wishing you all a very merry Christmas and a happy and healthy 2024."