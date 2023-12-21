Pictured: First look at Shrewsbury regeneration plans as planning application submitted

Smithfield Riverside is the ambitious regeneration project set to transform the area between the River Severn, Darwin Centre, Roushill and Raven Meadows in Shrewsbury town centre.

The first of four ‘phase one’ planning applications has now been submitted. Funded by almost £19 million of Levelling Up money from UK Government, the plans, if approved, would see the demolition of the Riverside shopping centre and former Riverside medical practice.

This would pave the way for key enabling works, clearing the site and creating a new public park adjacent to Roushill – helping to breathe new life into the area, creating a green and attractive public meeting place, and improving biodiversity in the town centre.

The park will feature play equipment for visitors of different ages, as well as a dedicated events and performance area.

Future ‘phase one’ public consultations and subsequent planning applications are already being developed for the wider Smithfield Riverside masterplan, which has been designed by FaulknerBrowns Architects.

These evolving proposals include modern offices, new homes and a new leisure offer with restaurants and a cinema.

The next planning application is due in early 2024.