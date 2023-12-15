After 846 days in kennels, Sonny has finally found a home in time for Christmas

Four-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Sonny, was handed over to Dogs Trust Shrewsbury in 2021 after his owners recognised they couldn’t give him the time and attention he needed.

But after waiting 846 days, the day finally came when the team were able to wave a tearful farewell to him thanks to Michelle Farmer, from Monkmoor, who fell in love with him.

Michelle, 23, says: “I saw his gorgeous face and read all about him on the website and just felt I could potentially be the right owner for him.

"He didn't like being left on his own and would need his training to continue, which I knew I had time to do, so I got in touch and went to meet him.

"Now I can’t imagine life without him and am looking forward to giving him the best Christmas ever, as he brings me so much joy every day.”

Sonny is patiently waiting for his presents to appear under the tree for his first Christmas in his new home

Before arriving at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, due to unforeseen circumstances Sonny had been left home alone for long periods of time and had also become anxious walking on the lead.

Once he had settled in at the rehoming centre and had relaxed into his new routine, the specialist training and behaviour team began working with him to help him on his path to a new home.

Assistant training and behaviour adviser, Kerri McDonald, remembers: “He was a very stressed boy when he arrived and was showing a lot of anxiety, especially when he was exposed to anything to do with going for a walk, such as a lead or harness.

"He was also very sensitive to noises and didn’t like to be left alone, so our first thing to do was to find out what he enjoyed so he became less stressed, and that turned out to be playing with toys!

“Once he was a happier dog, always going at Sonny’s pace, we put a reward-based desensitisation training programme in place that meant after many weeks of working together, he could have a collar, lead and harness put on.

"We also started to build his confidence around other dogs, introducing him to calm dogs and parallel walking with them and he really started to enjoy his walks, which was wonderful.

“Last but not least, we very slowly built up to him being able to spend a little time on his own without him getting stressed. Then I took him home to see if all the training we had done would transfer to a different environment, and it did!

"He excelled. Everything took a long time, but we never, ever give up on a dog and it was overwhelming to see Sonny’s progress. That was when we knew he was ready to find his special someone, and luckily Michelle came along.”

During his time at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, the team identified that Sonny had instability in his hip and also hypothyroidism, so they knew that along with someone committed to his ongoing training, they were looking for an owner who despite the cost of living crisis, would be able to take on Sonny’s medical needs.

Michelle says: “The team were really open about everything, but they felt I could be the right person for Sonny and I was willing to do whatever it took to make him happy.

"I spent a lot of time with him at the rehoming centre and the team brought him to visit me several times so he could get used to the house, then he finally came home and I have been shocked at how quickly he has settled in. It really feels like it was meant to be, for him and me!

“He loves going for walks, spending time off lead in a local field and at home he is amazing. He is cheeky and incredibly affectionate and loving. He has brought me so much happiness, it’s difficult to describe what he means to me.

"Christmas is going to be very special this year for him and for me!

“If anyone is considering getting a dog, I would urge them to consider a rescue dog. Sonny is the perfect example of how with time, patience and love their lives can be transformed and they can transform your life.”

For more information about Dogs Trust Shrewsbury visit dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/our-centres/shrewsbury