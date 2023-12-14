Station that has undergone a transformation from dereliction receives national recognition

The plaques, given by the Transport Heritage programme commemorates Britain's rich and globally important legacy in the development of transport.

Volunteers have restored Shrewsbury's Abbey station, which 20 years ago lay in ruins.

Unveiling of a red plaque at Abbey Station, Shrewsbury..

The Station, opposite the Abbey Church, was the terminus of the Potts Line that ran between the county town and Llanymynech and its lime kilns.

That railway ran from 1866-80 when it went bust. It was re-invented at the Shropshire & Montgomeryshire Light Railway opening in 1911 and lasting until 1933.

Finally the War Department took it over as one of its lines between 1940 and 1960.

Abbey Station, Shrewsbury..

Granting the station a Red Wheel is expected to bring it more visitors from across the county.

The plaque was unveiled by Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, accompanied by the High Sheriff of Shropshire, Mandy Thorn at a colourful ceremony on Thursday.

The dignitaries were introduced by Shrewsbury's Town Crier, Martin Wood.

Mrs Turner congratulated the trustees on all the work that has been carried out at the station over the last two decades.

She said that she particularly likes the ethos of the trustees, that the station is seen as an asset for the entire community.

Shrewsbury Abbey Station. Terminus of the 'Potts' Railway (1866-80). Shropshire & Montgomeryshire Light Railway (1911-1933) and War Department lines (1940-60).

Shrewsbury Abbey Station. Terminus of the 'Potts' Railway (1866-80). Shropshire & Montgomeryshire Light Railway (1911-1933) and War Department lines (1940-60).

Mrs Mandy Thorn, MBE; DL High Sheriff of Shropshire.

Mrs Mandy Thorn, MBE; DL High Sheriff of Shropshire.

The Town Crier, Martin Wood made his announcement, and then the Lord Lieutenant unveiled the plaque. After the photocall there was a light buffet.

