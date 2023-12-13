The Ramblers have written a follow up to the immensely successful ‘20 Walks in and around Shrewsbury’ which was published in 2012.

And they hope ‘20 More Walks around Shrewsbury’ will inspire walkers from the county and beyond to investigate some of the most scenic locations.

“It’s just staggering how beautiful Shropshire is,” said Walks Book project leader Curt Williams, who arrived in the county in 1998, having relocated from Colorado.

“I don’t think a lot of people appreciate what Shropshire has to offer in terms of walking and general scenery but I hope this book will help make this visible to them."

Members of the Shrewsbury Ramblers have tested the walks and provided advice to the project group.

The walks are leisurely or moderate in grading and vary from urban, through rural and canal-side to hill walks in the Shropshire Hills Area of Natural Beauty.

They range from four miles to 6.5 miles in length, providing something of interest to a wide range of walkers and are suitable for families.

The group has sought and received significant financial support towards producing the book from Shrewsbury Town Council and from Ramblers.

The foreword to the book has been written by Kate Ashbrook, secretary of the Open Spaces Society, patron of the Walkers are Welcome Towns Network and a former chair of the Ramblers and Campaign for National Parks.

Nev Hubbard, outgoing Chairman of Shrewsbury Ramblers, said: “The way in which members of Shrewsbury Group have come together to support the ‘20 More Walks’ book is particularly pleasing.

“They have supported every aspect of the project, devising walks, including indicating points of interest, trialling the walks, building up accurate and user-friendly directions and submitting photographs, so a truly uniting and edifying experience.”

The books are on sale at various local Shrewsbury retail outlets such as Abbey Foregate Post Office, Write Here, the Visitor Information Centre, Shropshire Wildlife Trust shop, Pengwern Books in the town, and further afield at Battlefield 1403 Farm Shop and the Haughmond Store in Upton Magna.

You can find out more about the Shrewsbury Ramblers at ramblers.org.uk/go-walking/ramblers-groups/shrewsbury-group