Flood barriers deployed in Shrewsbury as waters rise on the River Severn

On Sunday Environment Agency officers began erecting the barriers at Frankwell including at the river entrance to Theatre Severn.

The barriers are phase one of the flood prevention system for the town.

Water levels are expected to peak at the Welsh Bridge in the county town on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "Our officers are out in Frankwell #Shrewsbury today deploying barriers to better protect communities from #flooding as the River Severn rises following recent heavy rainfall."

Two red flood warnings in place for the Vynrwy a tributary of the Severn, have been removed for Maesbrook and Melverley but flood alerts still remain as well as alerts for the length of the River Severn throughout Shropshire, the Upper Teme, the Tern and Perry Catchments and the Ledwyche Brook and River Rea.

Keep up-to-date on flood risk in your area online at gov.uk/check-flooding