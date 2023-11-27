Get winter protection from Covid vulnerable people are urged

The NHS’s winter flu and covid vaccination programme provides vital protection to those eligible and their families over winter, keeping people from developing serious illnesses, and helping to minimise hospitalisations during busy winter months. Health chiefs are also encouraging pregnant women to get their vaccines which they can get at any stage of their pregnancy during the campaign.

Steve Ellis, Service Director Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust says: “The annual winter vaccine programme is underway, and we are urging everyone in Shropshire who is eligible, to take up the offer of their free vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccination programme continues to target those at high risk of serious illness, so it’s vital that anyone invited to get their booster arranges an appointment as soon as possible, so they are protected this winter.”

All eligible groups are being encouraged to book their COVID-19 autumn booster and at the same time to take up the flu vaccine, to protect themselves against the expected rise in cases as winter approaches.

In total over 30 million people in England are entitled to receive a free flu vaccine and over 20 million can get a covid jab via the NHS Winter Vaccination Programme.

“We are inviting all who are eligible including people under 65 who fall into one of the vulnerable groups to take up both the COVID-19 and the flu vaccines. This will help provide the best level of protection for themselves and will help ease the pressure on the NHS this winter.”

He said NHS staff had worked hard to ensure the efficient and effective rollout of the vaccination programme, with over 30 permanent sites and numerous pop-ups across the Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin area taking part in the campaign this year to make it as easy and convenient as possible for people to get protection.

"Even if people have previously had a vaccination or been ill with covid or flu before, immunity fades over time and these viruses change each year, so it is important people, especially those who are most vulnerable, top up their protection. All eligible adults are urged to book their COVID-19 and flu vaccines online via the NHS website, by downloading the NHS App, or by calling 119 for free if they can’t get online, to give themselves the best protection."

There are also a number of walk-in COVID-19 Vaccination clinics available, details of which can be found online at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin