Shrewsbury town councillors cautious about giving wholehearted support to Riverside development

An ambitious plan for the area between Shrewsbury's Darwin Centre, Roushill and the River Severn would see the demolition of the Riverside and Pride Hill shopping centres, and the creation of new offices, housing and leisure attractions.

The redevelopment would also include a new green space for Shrewsbury town centre, with the creation of Roushill Park, with terraced seating overlooking the River Severn.

Aiming to be completed in 2028, the initial proposals were adopted last year following a period of public consultation.

A further public consultation has been underway for the first phase of the project, giving the public the chance to have a say on the design proposals.

As part of the consultation, councillors at Shrewsbury Town Council discussed the proposal at their full council meeting on Monday evening.

While the councillors appeared to be welcoming the first phase, concerns were raised by some about the wording of any support that may be given.

Councillor Julian Dean said he was "in two minds" about welcoming the proposal with open arms.

"It was very concerning that Shropshire planners, and the majority of the Northern Planning Committee, decided to ignore the views of the town council and of the Big Town Plan partnership and of many others when it came to the hotel development proposal," he said.

"What they failed to do, I think, there was to give due weight to developing masterplans of the area.

"I think we need to be pushing for some more robust support for master-planning in Shropshire Council so we don't get stymied with sudden applications that simply don't fit with proposals that have been heavily consulted and discussed in the town.

"I'm not entirely comfortable with us giving an unqualified support to the proposals as they stand."

Councillor Rob Wilson said Councillor Dean made "good points" and raised concerns about the addition of a new park in the town, given the "revenue issues" of Shropshire Council.

"What we have in the Quarry is high quality green space, and this could turn into something that is below standard. So I want to raise that too."

While they made it clear they weren't objecting to the proposal, with some councillors voicing concerns about what might appear to be unequivocal support, the decision was taken to go away and "reword" their statement of support.

The first phase of the consultation closes this Wednesday.