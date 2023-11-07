Seasonal pop-up shop returns to Shrewsbury shopping centre for Christmas period

The Calendar Club has returned to The Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury for residents and visitors to pick-up their Christmas gifts.

Calendar Club sells more than 6,500 products from calendars and planners to diaries and stationery and is located next to Costa Coffee.

This year, the best-selling calendars are set to include Liverpool Football Club, Taylor Swift, British Problems and the 100 Years of Disney Collector’s Edition.

Kevin Lockwood, Centre manager of the Darwin centre, said: “Calendar Club is a much-loved brand, so we’re very happy to see them join our store line-up once again for the run-up to Christmas.

"As always their store looks great and I’m sure they’ll be a popular destination for people looking for original gifts and best-selling calendars this year.”