Storm Ciaràn causes fallen tree to block rail travel between Wolverhampton, Telford and Shrewsbury

West Midlands Railway confirmed the incident at around 6.10am on Thursday.

Rail replacement buses have been ordered between Wolverhampton, Telford and Shrewsbury.

Yellow weather warnings remain in place by the Met Office as Storm Ciaràn continues to batter England. Heavy rain and winds are expected in the region until midnight tonight with motorists urged not to drive through flood water.

Telford & Wrekin Council issued a warning saying: "Please don’t risk driving through flood water. We’re expecting to deal with lots of water on the roads overnight."

For further disruption caused by Storm Ciaràn stay up-to-date at https://orlo.uk/jjQrp