Lorry driver helped by ambulance crew after crash on A458 near Shrewsbury

The incident on the A458 at the junction with Sandy Lane, near Ford, happened just before 3pm on Thursday, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

SFRS said fire crews in three fire engines attended the scene after reports that a driver was trapped in an HGV.

A spokesperson for SFRS said that after firefighters made the scene safe, a casualty was left in the care of ambulance crews.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for information.