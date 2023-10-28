Shrewsbury care home resident's dreams come true with a ride in a new Jaguar

John and Craig

John Kimberly from Lime Trees care home in Shrewsbury was recently taken for the ride of his life in a brand-new Jaguar, courtesy of Hatfields Jaguar.

His passion for the car began back in 1952 when he bought his first Jaguar at 23-years-old and since then he has "never looked back."

When John told staff at Lime Trees about his love for Jaguar cars, they arranged a surprise visit from Hatfields, who took John for a spin in a brand-new Jaguar XF.

John said: "I felt 60 years younger, what a treat. I’ve always liked the F-Type Jaguar, it was absolutely marvellous, I really enjoyed riding in the car."

Craig Petty from Hatfields Jaguar added: "Hatfields were delighted to be asked to come and meet John. I could see how much he loved Jaguars.

"It was great to take him out and show him the F-Type. John has owned some beautiful vehicles, and it was great to talk to him about all things Jaguar. We are a family run business and enjoy giving back to our local community."

Karen Williams, the home manager at Lime Trees, said: "John was smiling from ear to ear when he saw the Jaguar outside our home.