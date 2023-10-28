Shrewsbury care home resident's dreams come true with a ride in a new Jaguar

John Kimberly from Lime Trees care home in Shrewsbury was recently taken for the ride of his life in a brand-new Jaguar, courtesy of Hatfields Jaguar.
His passion for the car began back in 1952 when he bought his first Jaguar at 23-years-old and since then he has "never looked back."
When John told staff at Lime Trees about his love for Jaguar cars, they arranged a surprise visit from Hatfields, who took John for a spin in a brand-new Jaguar XF.
John said: "I felt 60 years younger, what a treat. I’ve always liked the F-Type Jaguar, it was absolutely marvellous, I really enjoyed riding in the car."
Craig Petty from Hatfields Jaguar added: "Hatfields were delighted to be asked to come and meet John. I could see how much he loved Jaguars.
"It was great to take him out and show him the F-Type. John has owned some beautiful vehicles, and it was great to talk to him about all things Jaguar. We are a family run business and enjoy giving back to our local community."
Karen Williams, the home manager at Lime Trees, said: "John was smiling from ear to ear when he saw the Jaguar outside our home.
"We’re always finding new ways to make our residents’ wishes come true, so to watch John be chauffeured around in his dream car was a really special moment. We’d like to thank everyone at Jaguar for making John’s day."