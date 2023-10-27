Five charities benefit from Shrewsbury Secret Artist Sale after buyers queue to take part

A Shropshire art event, for which customers queued overnight, has raised over £12,500 for charity.

Tina Boyle, Jonathon Soden and Jocelyne Fildes, organisers of the Secret Art Sale
The Secret Artist Sale recently made the final presentations to its five chosen charities - Breast Cancer Now, Lingen Davies, Alzheimer's Society, Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Severn Hospice.

There were 250 pieces of work by some of the region’s best-known names, as well as international and emerging artists that were put forward for the sale.

Jonathan Soden, of The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, which hosted the August event, said: “We have now handed over all the money we raised to our five good causes.

“The event was a huge success – we were overwhelmed by the generosity of the artists who donated work and by the response of the public.

“One man travelled from Warwickshire to queue up overnight and there was a line of people down Wyle Cop waiting for us to open.

“Everyone was blown away by the quality of the art on show and there was a wonderful atmosphere in the gallery.”

Emma Backhouse, acting chief executive officer of Lingen Davies said: “The Secret Artist Sale is a fabulous event and Lingen Davies was delighted to be chosen as one of the beneficiaries.

“We are thrilled that it raised such an impressive amount and a big well done to everyone involved in organising."

