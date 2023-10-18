Town council pledges 'no blank cheque to developer' amid Shrewsbury recreation ground saga

Campaigners fought to save part of Greenfields Recreation Ground

Shrewsbury Town Council has "unreservedly apologised" to the residents of Greenfields after it failed to identify the legal status of part of the much-loved recreation ground despite residents' campaigns.

In a newsletter hand-delivered to residents in the Greenfields and Herongate area of Shrewsbury at the weekend, the town council said it is committed to getting the site "returned to public ownership and made available as a public amenity".

"We ask that the community bear with us through these complicated and sensitive negotiations and will continue to update you with what we can when we can.

"We appreciate that this process may seem lengthy but there are many issues to consider and this must be done with care and due diligence."

The council adds that it is "currently involved in negotiations with other parties to ascertain how best this can be done".

"However, we have a responsibility to manage public money carefully and will not be prepared to write a blank cheque to pay over to the developer and his financier."

The land sold to a developer is outlined in red

In March this year a ruling at the Supreme Court quashed planning permission that Shropshire Council had granted for housing on part of the recreation ground site.

But Shrewsbury Town Council had been found at fault by not advertising its intention to sell the land that it had considered "surplus to needs" in 2010.

"Our intention was to sell a piece of land that we saw as not needed in order to raise funds to support and develop town council facilities throughout the Bagley area and in other parts of the town," the newsletter reads.

The newsletter sent to residents

The council has publicly apologised for its mistakes and agreed to "seek to return the land to public ownership."

"We would like to clarify that the town council has never had any intention of disposing of the much larger pieces of land which contain the multi sports court, the play area and the open spaces enjoyed by many residents.