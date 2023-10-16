Sponsored swim in honour of popular Shrewsbury Market Hall butcher who died after illness

William Dodd

The family will be swimming 21 miles – the width of the English Channel – to raise funds to improve the patient garden at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

William Dodd, who was a butcher by trade, died last month aged 65 after a short illness. He had spent 11 weeks in the ITU Department of the hospital where he enjoyed spending some time in the ward garden.

Now, his daughter Lisa Marsden, granddaughter Abbie, 19, grandson William, 21, son-in-law Craig and Abbie’s boyfriend Jason Simister, 22, are taking on the challenge in his memory.

Bannatyne Health Club in Shrewsbury has made a lane of its swimming pool available for the sponsored swim on Sunday, October 29. Between them, the family members aim to swim 1,650 lengths of the pool.

Commenting on the patient garden, Lisa said: “Dad enjoyed spending time in the ITU garden when he could. It reminded him of his garden at home where he was a keen gardener.

"It cheered him up while he was in hospital and he loved the fresh air and the sun on his face. It brought out his happy side.

“When they could and he was well enough, staff would take Dad into the garden in his hospital bed.

"However, the garden is not easily accessible for patient beds and it would take a few people pushing and pulling to get the bed into the garden.

“We really want to raise money to improve access. We’re also hoping we can raise enough money for a canopy too, so that patients can spend time in the garden even when it’s raining.

“We want to thank Bannatyne’s who have been so supportive in allowing us to use its pool for our sponsored swim.”

Abbie, who is a former competitive swimmer, came up with the sponsored swim idea. Abbie and Jason swam competitively until a few years ago, Abbie with Shrewsbury Swimming Club and Jason with Welshpool Sharks and Oswestry Otters.

He also won a sliver medal at the Welsh national championships. They now both work as full-time lifeguards and Abbie is also a swimming teacher.

Other family members are also planning further fundraising events in memory of Mr Dodd.