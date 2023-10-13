Shrewsbury Dogs Trust issues advice for dog owners ahead of firework season

Ensure your dog has an established safe space. Some dogs will benefit from having a safe place to retreat to should they feel worried by fireworks, whether or not they have previously shown signs of worry. Introduce this safe place well in advance and encourage them there by building up positive associations with their new ‘doggy den’. Other dogs will cope best by seeking reassurance, so give them attention and comfort if they seek this out. Some dogs may not seem worried, and it's best to keep them occupied with their favourite items or activities so they don’t start to get anxious – experiment before the fireworks season begins, and slowly introduce them, to find out what they enjoy the most.