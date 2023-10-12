Police appeal after Astra driver is seriously hurt in crash with Harley Davidson

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident

Officers said the incident took place on the B4380 at Garmston, near Leighton, at around 1pm on Sunday.

A spokesman for the police said: "A Vauxhall Astra car and a Harley Davidson motorcycle have collided.

"The collision left the driver of the car with serious injuries and they were taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

"Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage of it.

"Officers would like to speak to the rider of a Kawasaki motorbike who did initially stop at the scene but left before police arrived."

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact PC Byle by e-mailing craig.byle@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07967 300058.