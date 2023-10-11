Swedish pianist and composer bringing her classical sound to Shrewsbury this Autumn

Shida Shahabi poster

Swedish composer Shida Shahabi will be coming with her band to play at St Alkmunds Church on Friday, October 27.

Tickets are available to purchase online via the website Skiddle and cost £14.83 per adult.

Launched by Chris Taylor, the taster sessions showcase alternative music from international artists, while also introducing people to churches’ as venues for gigs.

The initial concerts in the series were a sell-out success and Chris said the feedback received from concert-goers was "extremely positive".

Most recently, Simeon Walker, who receives regular coverage on BBC Radio 3's Unclassified and NightTracks programmes, brought his stripped-back modern classical pieces to Shropshire.

Now, concert-goers in Shrewsbury will be treated to an evening of classical piano with the final concert event taking place this year.

To watch Shida play see below:

The project has been supported by the Shrewsbury BID who have granted funding.

Chris said he has now submitted a lottery bid to look to support a second series starting in spring 2024 with some international musicians already scheduled.