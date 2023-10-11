Shrewsbury care home appoints new general manager

Coral Edwards, senior general manager

Coral Edwards will oversee the running of Barchester Healthcare’s The Mount House & Severn View care home which has 56 beds and 51 members of staff.

Prior to starting in this position on September, 1, Coral began working for Barchester in 2021 as a clinical development nurse before becoming a regional support manager.

Commenting on her new role Coral said: “I am delighted to accept the position of manager and lead the team here at Mount House.

"I’m a familiar face to many of our residents having met several during my regional support visits.

"I’m looking forward to getting to know and meeting all our resident’s friends and family members and playing an active role in the community.”

Claire Brewer, regional director for Mount House & Severn View, said: “I am pleased to welcome Coral to the position of Senior General Manager.

"I know Coral will continue to excel and remain a big hit with our residents.