Fallen tree causing disruption to many border rail routes

The Transport for Wales website is reporting delays on the Cardiff - Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury - Birmingham and Shrewsbury - Chester routes.
The TfW website says a "tree is blocking the railway between Flint and Chester and some lines are blocked".
Disruption was expected until 9am.
⚠️O achos bod coeden wedi cwympo rhwng Fflint a Caer bydd rhai llinell wedi'i rhwystro— Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail (@tfwrail) October 11, 2023
Gallwch ddisgwl tarfu ar wasanaethau tan 8:00 pic.twitter.com/ZXUsvbBl37