Fallen tree causing disruption to many border rail routes

Major delays have been reported on rail routes throughout the Shropshire and borders region after a tree fell and blocked lines.

Transport for Wales services have been disrupted

The Transport for Wales website is reporting delays on the Cardiff - Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury - Birmingham and Shrewsbury - Chester routes.

The TfW website says a "tree is blocking the railway between Flint and Chester and some lines are blocked".

Disruption was expected until 9am.

