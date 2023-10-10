Two hurt as car ends up on roof in two-vehicle crash near Shrewsbury

By Nick Humphreys

Two people were hurt after a car landed on its roof in a crash.

The two-vehicle collision happened outside the Roger Hotchkiss car dealership on Shrewsbury Road, Preston Gubbals, near Shrewsbury this afternoon.

Paramedics assessed two casualties, and West Midlands Ambulance Service has been asked for an update on how serious their injuries are.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area. A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "Emergency services are in attendance to an RTC on the A528 at Preston Gubbals, Shrewsbury. Please avoid the area as there are road closures in place."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene shortly before 5pm. One fire engine was sent from Shrewsbury station. Nobody was trapped in the cars.

