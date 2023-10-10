Tribute band in ENSA fundraiser

The tribute band, Fleetwood Shack, based in South Wales, has performed all over the UK and internationally in theatres, corporate events, festivals and other top venues.

Fleetwood Shack covers the entire career from the early days of Peter Green, and the hit songs like Rhiannon and Go Your Own Way, Dreams, Everywhere and many more.

Tickets are £17.50 and available in advance on line from jumblebee.co.uk/fleetwoodshackshrewsbury or cash and card payments can be made on the door.

One of the organisers, Alan Crowe, said the show will commence at 8pm with doors open at 7.30pm, a licensed bar will be available throughout the night and a raffle will take place for the ENSA Memorial Appeal.