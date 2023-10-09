Motorcyclist in 'serious condition' in hospital after crash with car near Shrewsbury

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash

The collision happened at 6.30pm on Saturday on the A458 in Cound, close to the Riverside Inn, and involved a Honda Fireblade motorcycle and a Volkswagen Golf.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 42-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car on the A458 in Cound at 6.33pm on Saturday.

"Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the motorcyclist. He was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage of it.