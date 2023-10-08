Shrewsbury Oktoberfest brews up another brilliant year

Oktoberfest at Shrewsbury Quarry organised by Shropshire Festivals

Thousands of people filled Shrewsbury's Quarry on Friday and Saturday for the return of Oktoberfest.

Now in its sixth year, the festival draws in revellers to drink in some German culture a little closer to home.

As well as featuring 200 beers, wines and gins, this year, organisers put up a big screen for the rugby.

In Picture: DJ Andy Sharps, Disco Daz and Vaze

Oktoberfest at Shrewsbury Quarry

The comedy tent saw six hours of almost entirely uninterrupted giggles on Saturday and featured Britain's Got Talent finalist and 2017 golden buzzer winner, Daliso Chaponda.

Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals, the organisers of Oktoberfest, said it was another "fantastic" year.

She said: "We had thousands of people flock in and enjoy the festival, several of the bars were drank dry and I've just seen the Shropshire Distillery has sold out too.

"The crowd to see Daliso Chaponda was immense, the silent disco was brilliant and the crowd was bouncing - all in all a giant success.

"It's been really nice to do a festival with zero Covid worries and just being back to what we do best."

Oktoberfest at Shrewsbury Quarry. In Picture: Jake Wells. Josh Taylor and Frankee Jones from Ellesmere

Oktoberfest at Shrewsbury Quarry

Supporting the team at Shropshire Festivals were dozens of volunteers, some of whom came from Shrewsbury College.

"We have the most amazing team of volunteers," Beth said. "Some of whom have been with us for 12 years now.

"And it simply couldn't happen without them, they are just phenomenal."

The team are already looking forward to the next festival season, with April's business festival, June's food festival and the seventh rendition of Oktoberfest.