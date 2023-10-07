The 130 or so residents of the Coton Hill community don't think enough has been done to prepare a management plan for the scheme at Coton Hill House in Berwick Road.
With a decision due within days on a controversial plan to turn a former Shrewsbury residential home into supported housing for homeless people, campaigners have lodged their formal objection.
