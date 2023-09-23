'Views ignored over blot on the landscape 5G mast' - Shrewsbury residents

The plan for the mast west of Crowmeole Lane has already been passed by planners but campaigners are hoping for a last minute change of heart to get it moved "50 yards away around the corner" in Radbrook Road.
Residents claim their views were ignored over the siting of a 20m tall (65ft) 5G mast which is set to loom over trees in their part of Shrewsbury.
The plan for the mast west of Crowmeole Lane has already been passed by planners but campaigners are hoping for a last minute change of heart to get it moved "50 yards away around the corner" in Radbrook Road.