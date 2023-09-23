'Views ignored over blot on the landscape 5G mast' - Shrewsbury residents

Premium
By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Comments

Residents claim their views were ignored over the siting of a 20m tall (65ft) 5G mast which is set to loom over trees in their part of Shrewsbury.

Residents near Crowmeole Lane in Shrewsbury who are furious after a 20m 5G mast was approved ignoring their suggestion of a different site..
Residents near Crowmeole Lane in Shrewsbury who are furious after a 20m 5G mast was approved ignoring their suggestion of a different site..

The plan for the mast west of Crowmeole Lane has already been passed by planners but campaigners are hoping for a last minute change of heart to get it moved "50 yards away around the corner" in Radbrook Road.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Science & technology
Politics
Environment
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News