Bid to revolutionise Shrewsbury town centre broadband speeds under way

Premium
By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Work has started on a project to revolutionise the broadband speed for businesses in Shrewsbury – which could see the town centre becoming one of the best-connected of its kind in the UK.

Seb Slater and Marie Harte highlighting the work of the new project
Seb Slater and Marie Harte highlighting the work of the new project

Shrewsbury BID has revealed it is working closely to support Full Fibre who are building the network, which due to the historical nature of Shrewsbury town centre presents a hugely complex task, with substantial obstacles being overcome during the roll-out.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Business
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News