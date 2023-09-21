Bid to revolutionise Shrewsbury town centre broadband speeds under way
Work has started on a project to revolutionise the broadband speed for businesses in Shrewsbury – which could see the town centre becoming one of the best-connected of its kind in the UK.
Shrewsbury BID has revealed it is working closely to support Full Fibre who are building the network, which due to the historical nature of Shrewsbury town centre presents a hugely complex task, with substantial obstacles being overcome during the roll-out.