Man 'attacked with weapons' in Shrewsbury alley sustains 'serious injuries'

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked with weapons in an alley in Shrewsbury

West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses of a serious assault in Shrewsbury to come forward.

The incident, which left a man with serious injuries, took place on The Ridings in Bicton Heath on Wednesday, September 6 at just after midnight.

A spokesperson from the police said: "Just after 12.05am on Wednesday 6 September the victim sustained serious injuries after he was attacked with weapons while he was walking down the alleyway between the car park and the Ridings in Shrewsbury.

"Two people were later arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remain on police bail."

Following the incident, police are asking anyone with information about the attack, or who saw it happen, to get in touch.

They are also interested in speaking to anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage of the incident, or anyone that may have been passing the area at the time of the attack who may have captured dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to speak to Detective Sergeant Hon by phoning 101, extension 7702257 quoting incident number 211i of the 6 September.