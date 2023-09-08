Person airlifted to hospital after crash involving van on A5 near Shrewsbury

Police have closed a major Shropshire road following a crash where a person was airlifted to hospital.

Emergency services were scrambled to reports of a crash on the A5 west of Shrewsbury, near the roundabout for the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

West Mercia Police Operations & Communications Centre has tweeted: "Road closure due to RTC, A5/B4386 Mytton Oak Road crossroads, Shrewsbury, no access from all direction. Please use an alternative route."

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says a patient - understood to be a cyclist - was released from under a van and has been taken to hospital by air ambulance.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Road traffic collision involving bicycle and van. One casualty released by fire service crews from underneath the Luton van. Patient proceeding to hospital via air ambulance."

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer to the A5 Woodcote Roundabout at the B4386 at 6.49pm.

The fire service sent its 'stop message' at just before 7.30pm.

AA Traffic News says the crash was first reported at 5.53pm on Friday.

Its website says: "Reports of crash on A5 near B4386 Mytton Oak Road (Montgomery Roundabout). Traffic is coping well. The sensors are not indicating which direction is affected at present."

David Tooley

