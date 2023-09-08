Person airlifted to hospital after crash involving van on A5 near Shrewsbury

Emergency services were scrambled to reports of a crash on the A5 west of Shrewsbury, near the roundabout for the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

West Mercia Police Operations & Communications Centre has tweeted: "Road closure due to RTC, A5/B4386 Mytton Oak Road crossroads, Shrewsbury, no access from all direction. Please use an alternative route."

Road closure due to RTC, A5/B4386 Mytton Oak Road crossroads, Shrewsbury, no access from all direction. Please use an alternative route. @WMerciaPolice @WMASHART @shropsfire pic.twitter.com/aGU9zDKxuu — West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre (@WestMerciaOCC) September 8, 2023

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says a patient - understood to be a cyclist - was released from under a van and has been taken to hospital by air ambulance.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Road traffic collision involving bicycle and van. One casualty released by fire service crews from underneath the Luton van. Patient proceeding to hospital via air ambulance."

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer to the A5 Woodcote Roundabout at the B4386 at 6.49pm.

The fire service sent its 'stop message' at just before 7.30pm.

AA Traffic News says the crash was first reported at 5.53pm on Friday.