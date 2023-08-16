Shropshire fire service called out to two field fires

The fire service said they had attended two incidents in the space of a few hours

The first incident took place at Wytheford Forge, Shawbury, with two fire crews sent to the scene at around 2pm.

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that they had been called to an incident involving a baler, which was out when the crews arrived.

The fire service said the blaze had also involved around 50x25 metres of the field.

The crew used a thermal imaging camera to assess the situation and finished at the scene around 3.40pm.

A second incident took place on Wood Lane in Cressage, at around 3.20pm.

The blaze involved an area of field said to be 30x100 metres.