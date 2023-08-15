Rescue operation after person injured in 10-metre fall at Shropshire beauty spot

haughmond hill

Emergency services joined forces to get the person to safety after the fall at Queen Eleanor's Bower at Haughmond Hill.

They responded to 999 calls at 6.30pm on Monday (August 14) to start what was an hour-long rescue operation.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three crews including a specialist rescue tender from Shrewsbury and Wellington to Haughmond Hill.

A spokesperson said: "The incident involved one person who had fallen 10 metres. The crews used trauma care and a basket stretcher to move casualty into the care of Ambulance crews."

Haughmond Hill is a well known walking and climbing spot.

Queen Eleanor's Bower, a much less visited part of the popular hill, is an Anglo-Saxon earthwork situated on a knoll near the base of the south western side giving visiting views to the Severn Valley and Shrewsbury.